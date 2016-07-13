PARIS, July 13 French energy market regulator CRE cut regulated electricity prices on Wednesday by 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent for residential and business clients respectively due to prolonged low wholesale prices.

CRE fixes the price state-controlled utility EDF can charge clients.

CRE said 31.6 million out of 36.4 million residential and business sites with electricity subscription at or below 36 kilowatts/hour, were still under regulated tariffs.

"The tariff reduction is due to the low market prices observed over the past several months," it said.

Wholesale European power prices, which have been on a steady decline due to efficiency measures and increased competition from renewable sources, hit record lows earlier this year due to low oil prices. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Adrian Croft)