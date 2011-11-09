* Power imports may reach 7,000 MW in case of persistent cold-RTE

* France may import 3,500 MW in Dec. due to maintenance-RTE

* French supply situation seen recovering at start of 2012-RTE

PARIS, Nov 9 French electricity supplies should remain secure this winter despite Germany's decision to shut eight nuclear reactors after Japan's Fukushima disaster, France's power grid RTE said in a report on Wednesday.

The grid's report contradicts another released last month by French consultancy firm Capgemini, which warned that the German decision on nuclear threatened French supplies this winter.

"The risk of a power outage this winter is moderate," RTE said. "Forecasts for this winter are comparable to forecasts carried out last winter."

"A close coordination is however needed with neighbouring power grid operators to take joint decisions," said RTE, a fully-owned subsidiary of the state-controlled utility EDF , which operates France's 58 nuclear reactors.

Figures from the European transmission systems operator show Germany returned to net power exporting in early October, reaching export volumes last seen before the nuclear moratorium.

Windier than usual weather helped by driving wind turbines, but even without this factor the German power market looks over supplied.

RTE said a persistent cold wave in France, with temperatures 6 to 8 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages, would push demand sharply higher, leading to imports of up to 7,000 megawatts (MW), or the equivalent output capacity of 7 nuclear reactors.

France may also resort to electricity imports in November and December when a big share of power plants will be undergoing maintenance, the report said.

"The import level could reach 3,500 MW at the start of December," the grid said in its report.

But the supply situation was likely to recover from January to March, with France reverting to being a net exporter, the report added. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)