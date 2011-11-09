* No need for pessimism but for cautiousness-Minister
* Power imports may reach 7,000 MW in case of persistent
cold-RTE
* France may import 3,500 MW in Dec. due to maintenance-RTE
* French supply situation seen recovering at start of
2012-RTE
By Muriel Boselli
PARIS, Nov 9 France should meet its electricity
needs this winter despite Germany's reduced nuclear power
production, but the government
has not ruled out a large-scale blackout if intense cold causes
bottlenecks on the German power grid.
Germany's move to shut eight nuclear reactors after Japan's
Fukushima disaster has led to a more fragile situation for
electricity flows, France's Energy Minister Eric Besson said at
a joint news briefing with the country's power grid operator
RTE, which released a report on the winter outlook.
The main risk to supply over the winter was not
linked to a lack of production capacity, French Energy Minister
Eric Besson told reporters. Instead moving power from the north
of the country to the south where the nuclear power stations
were mainly situated would cause congestion on Germany's grid.
"The risk is not to be able to transport this electricity
where it will be needed," Besson said, adding that an overload
of German power lines during intense cold could spread to the
French power transport network, particularly in eastern France.
"This could translate by a collapse in voltage that could
itself lead to a large scale blackout. This is not a likely
scenario but a worse case scenario. So there is no need to be
overly pessimistic but very cautious," Besson said .
The impact of Germany's decision to shut 8 nuclear
reactors this year after the Fukushima disaster has already been
felt, Besson added.
In the nine first months of 2011, French power exports to
Germany rose by 11 percent on the same period in 2010 while
French imports from Europe's largest economy plunged by 50
percent, he said.
France returned to being a net exporter to Germany during
that period.
While RTE, a fully-owned subsidiary of the state-controlled
French utility EDF ,said in its report a closer
coordination would be needed with neighbouring power grid
operators to take joint decisions, it said the risk of a power
outage this winter was moderate.
Figures from the European transmission systems
operator show Germany returned to net power exporting in early
October, reaching export volumes last seen before the nuclear
moratorium.
Windier than usual weather helped by driving wind turbines,
but even without this factor the German power market looks over
supplied.
RTE said a persistent cold wave in France, with temperatures
6 to 8 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages, would push
demand sharply higher, leading to imports of up to 7,000
megawatts (MW), or the equivalent output capacity of 7 nuclear
reactors.
France may also resort to electricity imports in November
and December when a big share of power plants will be undergoing
maintenance, the report said.
"The import level could reach 3,500 MW at the start of
December," the grid said in its report.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)