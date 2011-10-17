(Adds background)

PARIS Oct 17 France is in late-stage talks to sell Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, Defence Minister Gerard Longuet said on LCI television on Monday.

"We are in final discussions," Longuet said.

Asked how likely it was the deal would be completed, he said: "It's extremely probable."

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has handed the reins to sealing the deal with the UAE to his foreign minister, Alain Juppe, in the hope of concluding a deal by the end of the year.

The UAE has been in talks with Dassault since 2008 over the purchase of 60 Rafale jets, estimated at $10 billion, to replace the fleet of Mirage 2000s they bought in 1983.

The French company has still not found a foreign buyer for the multi-role Rafale, billed as one of the most effective but also one of the most expensive fighter jets in the world.

"It's a big deal for a country when it equips its air force for 40 years, so the buyer has conditions and the industrial firm is defending its interests. That's obvious." Longuet said.

The aircraft-maker had come close to securing a multi-billion-dollar Rafale deal with Brazil, but the Brazilian government has delayed its decision until 2012.

Juppe has been at the forefront of French Middle East policy since taking the top job at the foreign ministry in February.