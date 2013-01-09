BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
PARIS Jan 9 France and the United Arab Emirates are still discussing a possible sale of French Rafale fighter jets, a French diplomatic source said on Wednesday.
The source said, however, that no Rafale contract would be signed during President Francois Hollande's visit next week to the Gulf Arab country.
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million