PARIS Jan 9 France is hopeful of selling 60
Rafale fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, a French
diplomatic source said on Thursday as President Francois
Hollande prepares to visit the Gulf country next week.
The possible sale will be one of the main focuses of
Hollande's visit although the source said the signature of a
deal was not planned during the trip.
The on-off negotiations have been under way for several
years and were given high-profile support by former French
president Nicolas Sarkozy, who mounted a diplomatic campaign to
win the first firm export order for the jet.
Talks hit an obstacle in November 2010 when Abu Dhabi
publicly criticized Dassault Aviation, the maker of
the Rafale, over the price of the multi-role combat jet and
sought information on the competing Eurofighter Typhoon.
It has also contacted U.S. company Boeing over the
F-18 warplane.
"The matter is still on the table and has a chance of
succeeding and it is also linked with other Rafale export deals
to other countries," the source said.
Dassault declined to comment.
The negotiations were reported to have been put on hold
ahead of last May's French elections, and since then the oil
producing nation has appeared less hurried to close a deal as it
gauges Hollande's diplomatic engagement.
He travels to Abu Dhabi on Jan. 14-15, where Paris has its
only military base in the Middle East, to discuss bilateral
relations and rising tensions with Iran over its nuclear
programme.
"If the question is: Will the contract be signed during the
president's visit, then the answer is no," the source said.
A French win in the UAE could also lead to further contracts
in the Gulf Arab region, which shares the West's concerns that
Iran is using its nuclear energy programme to develop weapons, a
charge Tehran has denied. Saudi Arabia inked a deal for U.S.
arms worth nearly $60 billion a year ago.
Qatar, a close French ally, said last year it wanted to
replace its fleet of Mirage fighter jets during 2012, possibly
buying 24 to 36 units. Kuwait in 2010 said it was also
considering buying Rafales to replace its ageing Mirage fleet.
According to analysts, the Gulf countries are looking to
have the same aircraft for interoperability reasons as well as
differentiating themselves from Gulf power house Saudi Arabia,
which uses U.S. Boeing-built F-15s.
Paris has billed Hollande's visit as more than just a push
for France's commercial interests in the country even though he
is bringing a delegation of executives from at least 10 top
French companies.