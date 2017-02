PARIS Oct 17 France is in late-stage talks to sell Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, Defence Minister Gerard Longuet said on LCI television on Monday.

"We are in a final discussions," Longuet said.

Asked how likely it was the deal would be completed, he said: "It's extremely probable."

The UAE has been in talks with Dassault since 2008 over the purchase of 60 Rafale jets, estimated at $10 billion, to replace the fleet of Mirage 2000s they bought in 1983. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)