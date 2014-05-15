PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS May 15 France's main employers' group said on Thursday that a new government decree allowing the state to block foreign takeovers of French firms was a bad idea because it sent the wrong signal to outside investors.
"It's a bad idea because it's very defensive, when what we need to be is on the offensive," Pierre Gattaz, head of the Medef employer group, said in a statement.
"Let's not be naive. Other countries also have defensive mechanisms to protect sensitive firms, but in this case it appears to be a delayed response to to a structural problem."
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Andrew Callus)
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company