* Conference to decide on rules of 6-month national debate
* Emergency measure to be announced in support of renewables
* Green jobs may double by 2020 if output target met-lobby
By Muriel Boselli
PARIS, Sept 13 France's government begins a
review of the world's most nuclear-dependent country's energy
policy on Friday, strongly in support of its small and ailing
renewables sector.
Ministers, NGOs, unions, industries, parliamentarians and
consumers will converge for a two-day conference to agree on how
to conduct a six-month national debate that will seek to reshape
the way energy is produced, consumed and taxed in France.
Its new Socialist government is expected to announce
immediate measures to help the crisis-hit renewable energy
sector - which employs 100,000 people - as part of its battle to
tackle soaring unemployment.
"There are businesses which are struggling and we can today
save jobs," said a senior official at the energy ministry, who
declined to be named. "Our concern is the notion of ecological
patriotism, which is to ensure that support to the sector
actually translates into jobs in France."
France's renewable energy lobby reckons the sector could
generate 225,000 jobs by 2020 with investments totalling 80
billion euros, provided production targets are met.
In 2011, renewable energy revenues in France reached 10
billion euros ($12.89 billion), puny when compared to the $257
billion worldwide.
The conference is a follow-up to a series of political
debates under former President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007 - dubbed
the Grenelle de l'environnement - that set ambitious goals to
raise the share of green sources in France's energy mix and cut
CO2 emissions.
But the economic crisis, a speculative bubble in the solar
sector that led to dwindling feed-in tariffs, and increasing red
tape in the wind power industry, have slowed down growth in
renewable energies over the past two years.
IMPORTANT MEASURES
Renewable energy makes up 13 percent of the energy mix, well
below the 23-percent target set by Sarkozy for 2020. Nuclear
power still represents 78 percent of the electricity mix, wind
power stands at 2 percent and solar power less than 0.5 percent.
While President Francois Hollande has pledged to cut
France's reliance on nuclear power to 50 percent by 2025,
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg has described it as a
"promising sector." Low electricity bills have become essential
to France's strategy to regain lost competitiveness.
One key measure that could be announced this weekend is a
second tender to build offshore wind farms, a sector where
France massively lags neighbours such as Britain, an industry
source told Reuters this week.
Another keenly awaited move is whether the government will
temper a slowdown in the drop of feed-in tariff for solar power.
The tariffs are paid by state-controlled utility EDF
and consumers to subsidise renewable energy sources.
The struggling sector hopes the government will agree to
limit the drop to 10 percent per year instead of per quarter.
Also a thorny issue for the wind power sector is the urgent
need to cut red tape, which the industry says has led to 1,000
job losses. The gap between submitting a request to build a wind
farm and its commissioning could be as many as 7 years.
The government could also decide to tax kerosene for internal
flights to generate income and to set a more ecological taxation
system, sources taking part in the debate told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7759 euros)
