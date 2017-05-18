WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Britain's May condemns "sickening" attack as van rams Muslim worshippers
PARIS May 18 France's new energy minister Nicolas Hulot, a well-known environmentalist, will have to apply President Emmanuel Macron's policy on nuclear energy, the government said on Thursday after its first cabinet meeting.
"A minister doesn't set conditions for a president or a prime minister," government spokesman Christophe Castaner told reporters, adding that Hulot will have to stick to Macron's programme.
Shares in utility EDF fell after Hulot's appointment on Wednesday over fears the former TV presenter would seek to speed up a reduction in nuclear energy production in France's power mix, currently around 75 percent. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Adrian Croft)
Britain's May condemns "sickening" attack as van rams Muslim worshippers
MOSCOW, June 19 Russian energy group Rosatom is a contender for South Africa's nuclear expansion project and the country will award the contract by the end of the year, the chairman of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to Chevron Corp by preventing Ecuadorean villagers and their American lawyer from trying to collect on an $8.65 billion pollution judgment issued against the oil company by a court in Ecuador.