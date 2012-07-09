Hilton's revenue rises 2.2 pct on higher bookings and prices
Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.
PARIS, July 9 France wants to limit the next increase in regulated tariffs for gas and electricity to 2 percent, or inflation, the environment and energy ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The government's proposals aim to protect household budgets, notably after a 31 percent rise in gas prices between 2008 and 2012, it said.
The measures will be submitted to France's energy regulators for their review, the ministry added. (Reporting by Gerard Bon and Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)
Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.
LOS ALCAZARES, Spain, Feb 15 A shortage of iceberg lettuce is likely to continue into March, Spanish farmers say, because freak weather conditions in the south of the country early in the agricultural year prevented the planting of seedlings to replace ruined crops.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.