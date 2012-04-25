(Recasts with E.ON's comments)

PARIS, April 25 A strike on Thursday at E.ON's coal and gas plants in France should not affect power supply as it comes amid a lull in demand for electricity from the sites, E.ON said on Wednesday.

Unions have called the strike over German power group E.ON's plans to close five coal-powered plants in France that employ 530 workers.

A spokeswoman for E.ON's French division said the company was not planning to produce power from the sites on Thursday because their production was currently above electricity market prices.

"(E.ON) confirms the strike but can affirm that there will not be any consequences in terms of production," she told Reuters.

E.ON's coal and gas plants in France have a combined electricitry capacity of 3,000 megawatts, equivalent to about three nuclear reactors.

Unions have called a 24-strike from 0300 GMT on Thursday, union representative Loic Delpech told Reuters.

E.ON announced last year it would close five out of seven coal plants it operates in France. It also has two gas-powered plants in the country.

After negotiations with unions this month, E.ON agreed to study by June alternative options for the sites, including a possible buyer, Delpech added.

E.ON has invested in its two other French coal plants to reduce their emissions in anticipation of new European Union rules that take effect in 2016. (Reporting by Marion Douet and Vera Eckert; writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by William Hardy)