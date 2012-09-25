PARIS, Sept 25 France's highest court upheld a
conviction against oil giant Total on Tuesday over an
1999 oil spill, in a blow to the company which had hoped it
would be absolved of blame for one of France's worst
environmental disasters.
The Cour de Cassation in Paris retained a 2008 ruling giving
Total criminal responsibility over the spill of some 20,000
tonnes of crude oil when the 24-year-old tanker Erika split
apart in a storm off the northwest coast of France.
The court also ruled that Total, which has paid a 375,000
euro ($484,300) fine and nearly 400 million euros for the
clean-up operation, had civil responsibility in the accident.
Lawyers for Total had hoped to overturn the ruling on the
grounds the Italian-owned Erika was technically just outside
French waters and flying a Maltese flag when it sank, limiting
the applicability of French laws.
The lawyers had argued that convicting Total went against
international conventions that place liability for accidents
with ship owners rather than the companies chartering the
vessels.
($1 = 0.7743 euros)
(Reporting by Thierry Leveque.; Writing by Catherine Bremer.
Editing by Jane Merriman)