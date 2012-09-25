* Conviction challenges norms shielding oil firms from blame
* Environmentalists cheer court decision
(Adds reaction quotes, background)
By Thierry Lévêque
PARIS, Sept 25 France's highest court upheld a
conviction against oil major Total SA over a 1999 oil
spill, in a blow to the company which had hoped it would be
absolved of blame for one of France's worst environmental
disasters.
The Cour de Cassation in Paris upheld a 2008 ruling giving
Total criminal responsibility over the spill of some 20,000
tonnes of crude oil, when the 24-year-old tanker Erika split
apart in a storm off the northwest coast of France.
The court also ruled on Tuesday that Total had civil
responsibility in the accident, which killed tens of thousands
of sea birds and soiled some 400 km (250 miles) of coastline.
Corinne Lepage, a former environment minister and a lawyer
for plaintiffs who had sought a civil judgment against Total,
hailed the ruling as a victory for environmental law.
"It's very important for the future," she told BFM TV. "It
means oil companies will have to pay when they are careless and
use junk ships like Total did with the Erika."
Total has paid a 375,000 euro ($484,300) fine and nearly 400
million euros to groups involved in the clean-up operation.
There was never any question of recouping that money, but
lawyers for the company had hoped to overturn the ruling and
clear a stain on Total's image on the grounds the Italian-owned
Erika was outside French waters and flying a Maltese flag when
it sank, limiting the applicability of French laws.
The lawyers argued that convicting Total went against
international conventions that place liability for oil spills
with ship owners rather than companies chartering the vessels.
In a challenge to that convention, the 2008 judgment against
Total endorsed the argument that oil companies should be held
responsible for the state of the tankers they use and backed the
idea of "environmental responsibility" in such cases.
Total lawyer Daniel Soulez-Lariviere said after Tuesday's
ruling he was concerned at the precedent set by the French
courts in contradicting the 1992 Civil Liability Convention. He
said he would discuss with Total taking the case to the European
Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.
($1 = 0.7743 euros)
(Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by David Holmes)