PARIS Oct 31 France's finance minister denied
he had caved into peer pressure in order to get the country's
2015 budget past the EU Commission, telling Le Monde newspaper
he had played a difficult hand well and secured a good result
for the country.
The European Commission provisionally accepted France's
budget on Wednesday after it offered to boost its
deficit-cutting effort by another 3.6-3.7 billion euros,
although Paris still broke its pledge to cut its deficit to 3
percent of GDP.
"At home, we could have been told: if there is more money,
we should spend more. Abroad, we could have been asked to do
more," Michel Sapin told the French daily in an interview
published on Friday.
France's budget tweaks are largely based on a different
calculation of debt interest rates, a lower contribution to the
EU budget and higher forecasts of revenue to be expected from
cracking down on tax evasion. They offer no savings beyond the
21 billion euros ($26.3 billion) already planned.
Sapin said he had presented a smaller deficit-reduction
effort in the first draft of the government's 2015 budget on
purpose, in order to retain some room for negotiation.
"We knew very well that in our talks with the European
Commission we would have to find 3-4 billion (euros) to be on
track," he said.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, earlier
this month said France should not be given more time to bring
its deficit in line and told reporters there was
peer pressure on France, due to concerns about its budget.
France, which had already been given an extra two years to
bring its deficit in line, says it will be unable to meet the 3
percent threshold next year.
It says more spending cuts would kill its efforts to
kick-start growth and points to IMF and ECB calls for the
European Union to focus more on growth and reforms, rather than
austerity.
The European Commission has said its final evaluation of
France's 2015 budget would only come after a more detailed
review.
