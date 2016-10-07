PARIS Oct 7 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls
said on Friday he disagreed with Germany over how to boost
growth in Europe and that the European Union should be able to
take on debt, something Berlin has long opposed.
"I believe we need to pursue a real growth policy, which
can't only be achieved through competitiveness," Valls said in a
speech at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris.
"I know this is a strong point of disagreement with our
great German partner, and I'm comfortable with that," he said at
the joint event with European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker.
Valls also said the EU's enlargement should not continue
indefinitely and that although Balkan states will be able to
join eventually, EU countries will have to say stop at some
point.
"The question of Turkey is of course on everyone's mind. ...
The hypocrisy over its membership will have to stop at some
point," Valls said.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Michel Rose;
Editing by Leigh Thomas)