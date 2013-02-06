PARIS Feb 6 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said he plans to bring up the issue of the euro's exchange rate, which Paris believes is too strong, at the next Eurogroup meeting on Feb. 11.

"We have a meeting of the Eurogroup on Monday and a ministerial G20 meeting, the first under the Russian presidency, on Feb. 15 and 16," he said. "I will bring up the question."

President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that the euro zone should agree on a "medium-term" exchange rate for the euro and act on global markets to protect its interests.