LONDON, April 6 The cost of hedging against volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month rose on Thursday to its highest since the beginning of December, as the contract approached the date of the French presidential election run-off.

One-month euro/dollar implied volatility rose to as high as 11.375 percent, its highest since Dec. 1, in its biggest one-day move since Jan. 15, 2015, when the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the value of the franc against the euro.

France holds the decisive run-off in its two-round presidential election on May 7. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson; editing by Marc Jones)