* Sovereign prices ultra-long bond along with 20-year
* Success points to strongest market in months, say bankers
* ECB backstop ensures hefty demand for shorter tranche
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - The Republic of France ended a
months-long vigil this week, finally selling a 50-year
syndicated issue and prompting market participants to suggest
that the market is likely at its very peak.
The sovereign on Tuesday printed a 3bn 1.75% Apr 2066 trade
alongside a 6bn 1.25% May 2036 bond.
The deal was rumoured as early as last August, as IFR
reported at the time. The fact it has taken so long to come is a
reflection of how volatile the market has been in the interim.
"There was a combination of events that led to the decision
to go ahead. Thanks to the ECB commitment on larger PSPP and an
enormous month of coupon and redemption payments, this appeared
a good week for primary markets," said Benjamin Moulle, head of
SSA syndicate at Credit Agricole, a bookrunner along with
Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe
Generale.
The bid for duration returned in force after the European
Central Bank hinted at additional monetary policy easing
measures and came good on those hints in March, ramping up asset
purchases by 20bn to 80bn a month.
A rally meant that real money accounts had to move further
along the curve to pick up the kind of yields required to meet
their targets.
Italy, Belgium, Austria and Spain have all issued 30-year
benchmarks - Italy for a record breaking 9bn - and Ireland last
month printed a 200m 100-year at a low coupon of 2.35%.
Though some bankers are concerned a correction may be on the
horizon, SSA paper is in high demand.
"It feels like January at the moment; it's a perfect storm
of factors making for an extremely conducive environment," one
SSA syndicate official said this week.
"I think people are right to be concerned that tighter
spreads and political events such as Brexit and Spanish
elections could disrupt the market in the months to come. This
really is the window to take," he said.
Some market participants are concerned about a possible
repeat of last year's scenario, when a massive rally after the
first announcement of quantitative easing was followed by a
drastic correction.
German Bunds fell off the proverbial cliff, with yields
rising an alarming 70bp in a matter of weeks, leading to a panic
sell-off across the entire European rates market.
20-YEAR BACKSTOP
But for now, everything pointed towards a perfect window for
France to bring its long-mooted deal, but there were still some
nerves ahead of the exercise.
The fact that leads included a 20-year tranche reflected
concerns over how much demand could be generated for the longer
piece. France's last 50-year had a much more attractive coupon
of 4%.
"We felt that a dual-tranche was the smart trade to do here.
There is no cannibalisation between a 50-year and a 20-year, and
you are taking the pressure off yourself in terms of the
volumes," said Frederic Gabizon, head of European public sector
DCM at HSBC.
"The 50-year book went beyond expectations in the end," he
said.
The order book was skewed towards the 20-year, topping
12.5bn, including 2.65bn of joint lead interest. Demand for
the 50-year was 6.75bn, including 1.75bn from leads.
"We chose to print 3bn on the 50-year. We could have done
more, but the French treasury wanted to make sure of the
performance given this is a very sensitive part of the curve,
and sized the transaction to make sure we don't have unwanted
volatility," said Moulle.
ECB INSURANCE
The difference in the bid for the two tranches may also have
been a reflection of the role the ECB's asset purchase programme
plays in the market.
The central bank buys bonds with tenors of between two and
30 years, so the 50-year falls outside the programme. This means
investors may look more at fundamental factors than they
otherwise might in a highly technical market.
"When you buy that long, you expect the economy to pick up.
I guess the confidence in performance of the French economy is
not very high and that is reflected in the demand," said an SSA
banker away from the deal.
France's two last 50-year syndications were for larger sizes
- it printed 5bn in March 2010 and 6bn in February 2005, both
with 4% coupons.
Leads suggested this may have more to do with the much lower
1.75% coupon and changing investor base.
"The QE programme is clearly an element. But having said
that, the reason the reception was so big on the 20-year is not
just about the ECB. It is a new point on the OAT curve, which is
one of the most liquid curves around, that makes it extremely
attractive to the community of investors," said Gabizon.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright,
Julian Baker)