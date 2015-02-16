(Adds comments from Euronext, background)
PARIS Feb 16 Euronext has agreed to
license its Paris-based wheat futures contract to the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the European
exchange said on Monday, as it tries to expand its flagship
commodity product overseas.
Euronext has made derivatives including agricultural futures
a priority after its spin-off last year from Intercontinental
Exchange, and is facing a challenge from Chicago-based
CME Group, which is planning to enter the European wheat
market.
JSE will list Euronext's milling wheat contract <0#BL2:> as
a first step in a reciprocal licensing agreement that allows for
each exchange to use the other's commodity products and
settlement prices, Euronext said in a statement.
JSE would offer a cash-settled, rand-denominated version of
the Euronext milling wheat contract, in keeping with what it
already offers in relation to other overseas commodity products,
Nicholas Kennedy, head of commodities business development at
Euronext, told Reuters.
He declined to give a timetable for JSE's milling wheat
listing and said there was scope for JSE to adopt Euronext's
current wheat contract or a new, premium-quality version that
Euronext is launching in March.
Euronext's commodity derivatives also include maize and
barley in cereals and rapeseed products in the oilseed sector.
It is due to relaunch dairy derivatives by the end of March with
an enlarged range of products.
JSE operates its own futures with physical delivery for
white maize, yellow maize, wheat, soybeans and sorghum, and also
runs cash-settled versions of CME's Chicago and Kansas wheat
contracts.
The alliance with JSE follows Euronext's preliminary
agreement last year with China's Dalian Commodity Exchange to
cooperate on product development and marketing.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Andrew Callus; editing by Susan
Thomas)