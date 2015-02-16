PARIS Feb 16 European exchanges group Euronext
on Monday announced it had signed a license agreement
providing the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) with the right
to list its flagship milling wheat contract.
Euronext said the aim was to extend access to the contract
by broadening its international exposure to a wider audience and
extending its reach into fast-growing Africa.
The license agreement is reciprocal, enabling each exchange
the right to use the settlement prices and brands for the
other's commodities contracts. It will be extended to include
its contracts for rapeseed and corn.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)