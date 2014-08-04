(Adds Moody's)
PARIS Aug 4 The European Central Bank and
Germany must do more to boost growth and fight a "real
deflationary risk" in Europe, French President Francois Hollande
told the newspaper Le Monde in an interview.
Stepping up recent French warnings that weak growth could
make it difficult for the government to meet EU fiscal targets
next year, Hollande said weak inflation made it all the harder
for France.
"Weak inflation too has negative fiscal consequences on
revenues as well as on debt. A lot will depend on the level of
the euro, which has weakened over the past few days but not
enough," Hollande said. "The ECB must take all necessary
measures to inject liquidity in the economy."
France has already received a two-year reprieve to bring its
public deficit under 3 percent of GDP, but the European
Commission, the IMF and economists polled by Reuters all
forecast that it will miss the target again next year.
The government has so far insisted it would fulfill EU
commitments but has had the same time repeatedly called its EU
peers for "flexibility," warning that it would not go beyond its
plan for 2015-2017 of 50 billion euros in public spending cuts.
Credit rating agency Moody's said in a report on Monday that
60 percent of the spending cuts remain to be spelled out in
detail by the government.
"The programme carries significant implementation risk given
its unprecedented scale, the fact that many measures remain
undefined, the challenging political environment and the
economy's weak growth," Moody's said.
"As a result, while the deficit will remain on a declining
trend, the country is likely to miss its fiscal targets in 2014
and 2015," it added.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Friday the government
would give an update on the state of the economy "without hiding
anything" after second-quarter GDP data are published on Aug.
14.
"We are not asking for any leniency from Germany, but we are
asking it to do more to boost growth," Hollande told Le Monde.
"Its trade surplus and its financial situation allow it to
invest more. That would be the best thing it could do for France
and Europe."
Euro zone inflation fell in July to its lowest since the
depth of the financial crisis nearly five years ago, data showed
on Thursday, highlighting deflation risks on the European
Central Bank's radar.
The ECB cut all its interest rates in June and promised up
to 1 trillion euros in cheap long-term loans to banks from
September, and kept the door open to a programme of large-scale
asset purchases, known as quantitative easing (QE).
French consumer spending could give a slight boost to the
economy in the second quarter after it posted no growth at all
in the first, but industry and housing look set to cap any rise
to just above zero.
France will publish industrial output data on Aug. 8 and
inflation on Aug. 13, filling in the picture of second quarter
GDP.
