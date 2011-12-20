(Repeats to clarify headline)
PARIS Dec 20 The head of France's AMF
securities regulator said on Tuesday it would take a miracle for
the country to keep its AAA credit rating and expressed regret
that the French seemed resigned to losing it.
"Keeping it would need a miracle but I want to believe it
can happen," Jean-Pierre Jouyet told a meeting with financial
journalists.
"I find it quite regrettable that we are accepting with a
certain fatalism the loss of the AAA and that, with a certain
resignation, we accept the downgrade of our country," said
Jouyet, who is seen as close to France's opposition Socialist
party.
On Friday, credit ratings agency Fitch lowered the outlook
on France's AAA sovereign rating to negative, joining Standard &
Poor's, which had already done so.
(Reporting By Matthieu Protard; writing by Daniel Flynn)