PARIS Dec 20 The head of France's AMF securities regulator said on Tuesday it would take a miracle for the country to keep its AAA credit rating and expressed regret that the French seemed resigned to losing it.

"Keeping it would need a miracle but I want to believe it can happen," Jean-Pierre Jouyet told a meeting with financial journalists.

"I find it quite regrettable that we are accepting with a certain fatalism the loss of the AAA and that, with a certain resignation, we accept the downgrade of our country," said Jouyet, who is seen as close to France's opposition Socialist party.

On Friday, credit ratings agency Fitch lowered the outlook on France's AAA sovereign rating to negative, joining Standard & Poor's, which had already done so. (Reporting By Matthieu Protard; writing by Daniel Flynn)