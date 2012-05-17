(adds quotes, detail)
PARIS May 17 France will not ratify the
European pact on fiscal discipline unless it is amended to
include ambitious commitments to promote economic growth, the
country's new finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, said on
Thursday.
"What we've said is the treaty will not be ratified as it
stands," Moscovici told BFM TV. "We're firm on this."
Moscovici, part of a new left-leaning government formed
after the swearing-in of Francois Hollande as France's first
Socialist president in 17 years this week, took over from his
conservative predecessor Francois Baroin on Thursday.
The new French team was committed to serious management of
public finances but also wanted a strong pro-growth strategy in
Europe, he said.
Hollande had long made his position clear on a pact that his
predecessor, Nicolas Sarkozy, signed with other European leaders
in March.
The new president discussed the issue with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel in person within hours of his swearing-in this
week, Moscovici said.
"It (the pact) must be fleshed out with a part on economic
growth, and when I say that, we're talking about an ambitious
growth strategy," Moscovici said.
"What we are saying -- and we are all very pro-European,
Francois Hollande is very European, (prime minister) Jean-Marc
Ayrault is very European and I am very European -- is that we
must take the construction of Europe in a new direction, not to
shrug off budgetary responsibility ... for us budgetary
responsibility and economic growth are not opposites," he said.
Moscovici, who was a junior European affairs minister in the
last left government of 1997-2002, said Merkel and Hollande had
looked at a number of growth-promoting options including greater
use of European structural development funds and funding by the
European Investment Bank, but also so-called project bonds,
pooled European debt finance for growth-promoting projects.
The new minister, comfortable speaking in English, said he
was ready if asked to travel to the United States with Hollande,
who leaves after a first cabinet meeting on Thursday to attend
G8 and NATO summits on the other side of the Atlantic.
"With the United States we have the same desire to rekindle
global economic growth, because everything else becomes more
difficult without growth," he said, noting that Hollande would
be meeting one-on-one with U.S. President Barack Obama during
the U.S. trip.
(Reporting By Brian Love. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)