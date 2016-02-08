Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
PARIS Feb 8 The French government is discussing with supermarket chains potential measures to help struggling farmers, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
Macron was speaking after a meeting with the country's supermarket retailers hosted by Prime Minister Manuel Valls in a bid to defuse protests by livestock farmers over low prices and falling farm income.
Farmer groups regularly blame retailers for squeezing their margins and supermarkets are often targeted by protesting farmers.
Valls earlier said the European Commission had not done enough to help farmers and should use all the powers at its disposal in response to a broad downturn in the livestock sector.
DUBAI, April 12 Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment Group has raised $120 million from the sale of a 10 percent stake in education provider HumanSoft Holding which it plans to reinvest, Chief Executive Nawaf Marefi told Reuters.