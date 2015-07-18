PARIS, July 18 French President Francois
Hollande on Saturday called on French retailers to give higher
prices to livestock producers to help support them.
The French cattle, pork and milk sector is in crisis due to
stagnating prices and falling exports, with about 10 percent of
the country's producers on the brink of bankruptcy, Agriculture
Minister Stephane Le Foll said on Friday.
Farmers say a deteriorating international market, marked by
a Russian food embargo, slowing Chinese demand and cheaper
supply from other EU countries, has exposed longstanding
pressures from business costs and retail consolidation in
France.
"There is a very important agricultural crisis," Hollande
told France 2 TV, attending the Tour de France bicycle race in
Mende, in the south of the country.
"I wanted to come for this part of the tour to speak about
agriculture and tell distributors and big commercial centres ...
make an effort on prices even if, for consumers, it is a
sacrifice," Hollande was quoted as saying on France Info radio.
Hollande said distributors were planning to launch as of
Monday a "Meats of France" label to help the sector and urged
French consumers to support it.
France's Socialist government has tried to address farmers'
complaints of unfair prices in the retail sector by getting food
processors and supermarkets to agree last month to raise prices
paid to farms.
Some beef breeders blocked access to a number of abattoirs
last month in protest because low prices were squeezing their
margins.
Le Foll said on Friday that pork producers were getting
around 1.38 euros a kilogram, which was still below the target
of 1.40 euros. Meanwhile, he said beef prices had only risen by
7 cents, below the target of 20 cents a kilogram.
Pledges were made mid-June of a price increase of 5 cents a
week with cattle breeders saying at the time they hoped to get a
raise of 60 cents a kilogram in total to cover their costs.
Le Foll is planning to meet farmers' unions on Wednesday to
discuss the issue.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier and Astrid Wendlandt; editing by
Digby Lidstone)