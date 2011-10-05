PARIS Oct 5 Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld dreamt up a
deep-sea fantasy world for his spring-summer collection this
week, parading models between giant coral reefs and huge
alabaster fish for a lighthearted show that winked at the
brand's younger clientele.
In signature big-budget style, Lagerfeld created an
imaginary landscape worthy of a Hollywood production under the
glass roof of Paris' Grand Palais showroom, filling out the vast
floor space with ash-white sand, giant twisting fish and looming
plants cut from styrofoam.
The ready-to-wear presentation, a day before the end of
Paris fashion week, was an homage to the uplifting power of
light: whites, shimmering pinks and pale greens all conjured up
the image of cocktail parties by the beach.
"It was utterly extravagant to the extreme -- lovely," U.S.
actress Uma Thurman, dressed in a Chanel tweed dress and
Byzantine-inspired coat, told reporters.
Angled for a younger crowd, the show mixed classical fare
with trendy-looking short-cut jackets with some models revealing
tattoos on their necks -- a rarity at typically laced-up Chanel.
Most commented upon in the audience were a series of bright
white, uber-simple skirt suits made from a comfortable-looking,
quilted material whose only decorative aspect was a few
interlocking black rectangles.
"I have to get away from the house codes on purpose in order
to make my way back to them, it's part of the game," Lagerfeld,
dressed in dark jeans and a black jacket, told journalists after
the show. "This is a departure, a diversification and an
illumination all at once."
A series of see-through anoraks worn with swimwear caught
the eye, while pearls -- dotted along the spine, encrusted into
jacket sleeves, or in a single-string belt slung low about the
waist with a skirt suit -- featured heavily.
"It's just a very fine black line, and the chain around the
waist is a pearl necklace, which has moved down slightly," he
said. "Those anoraks, they are good for the beach."
In the audience, celebrities fawned over the operatic aspect
of Lagerfeld's show -- which typically combine an element of the
stage and the concert hall with the usual catwalk fare.
"There is no one who is quite as much as a polymath as
(Lagerfeld) is," said Thurman. "The show was utterly extravagant
to the extreme."
Lagerfeld had invited British singer Florence Welch to
provide a live musical accompaniment to the show, giving fans of
her band "Florence and the Machine" a welcome surprise when
halfway through the show she appeared and began to sing,
accompanied by a harp-playing sea god.
"She is my favourite singer," he said. "I have just done the
cover of her album. I love her voice."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)