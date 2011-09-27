By Astrid Wendlandt
| PARIS, Sept 27
PARIS, Sept 27 Paris Fashion Week kicked off on
Tuesday under a cloud of economic pessimism mixed with
uncertainty about the creative direction of some of the world's
biggest fashion brands including Dior, Louis Vuitton, Celine and
Yves Saint Laurent.
After New York, London and Milan, Paris closes the season of
presentations for next spring and summer with nine days of shows
at which designers will be fighting for buyers and media
attention amid worries about a possible economic slowdown.
In an early sign of trouble, Barbara Bui
, one of France's few listed fashion brands, said
earlier this month trading had become more unpredictable as it
was concerned rising European taxes could affect
consumer spending. {ID:nL5E7K91AH]
The next three months to Christmas is the make-or-break
period for fashion brands when they sell the most products at
full price. It is also when orders for next spring are made.
In France, business and consumer confidence slumped in
September as investors questioned the solidity of the banking
system, future growth prospects and whether the current euro
zone debt crisis could be solved .
Making the industry's future even more of a guessing game,
many top fashion houses are looking to for a next
generation of designers to inject youth and
excitement .
Christian Dior's show on Friday will be the talk of the town
as the brand is still without a designer six months after the
departure of John Galliano whose career at the French house
ended abruptly after making anti-Semitic remarks at a Paris bar.
Dior's first show without Galliano in July was panned by
critics as confusing and too zany.
Sources close to LVMH , the world's biggest maker
of luxury goods which controls Dior, say Marc Jacobs, currently
designer at sister brand Louis Vuitton, could succeed Galliano.
But media reports suggest negotiations are proving difficult
partly for money reasons. If it happened, the move would trigger
a new series of revolving doors within LVMH's stable of fashion
brands and other fashion companies.
Late on Monday, Yves Saint Laurent moved to quash
media speculation that Raf Simons, Jil Sander's current
designer, could replace Stefano Pilati at the French fashion
brand.
There has also been speculation Phoebe Philo, the
creative head at Celine who has successfully revamped the brand
since 2008 with her minimalist style, could take over at Louis
Vuitton if Jacobs left for Dior.
Much of the fashion press in recent weeks has been welcoming
Jacob's potential arrival at Dior as he is regarded as a safe
pair of hands with a proven track record.
Jacobs is credited with helping turn Louis Vuitton into the
world's biggest luxury brand, raking in nearly 6 billion euros
($8 billion) in annual sales and generating more than half of
LVMH's operating profits.
Discussions regarding Jacobs come as Louis Vuitton recently
named Jordi Constans, a former Danone executive, as successor to
current chief executive Yves Carcelle after a transition year
and starting in early 2013.
Louis Vuitton's show on Wednesday will be among the last of
Paris Fashion Week. Prior to it, fashion experts will focus on
Lanvin, which like Dior is on Friday and is seen as a
trend-setter.
Other major shows include Hermes and John Galliano
- its first without its founding designer - on Sunday. Later on
Tuesday, all eyes will be on Chanel, Valentino and Alexander
McQueen's whose designer Sarah Burton is all the rage since she
designed Kate Middleton's wedding dress.
Much of focus will also be on the performance of
newcomers following an unprecedented wave of departures last
spring at high-profile brands such as Balmain, Azzaro, Chloe,
Cacharel and Kenzo. Their respective successors will be
presenting their first collections this week.
Fashion watchers will also expect an update at Sonia Rykiel,
one of the last family-controlled French fashion houses, which
is looking for investors to expand in new markets such as Asia.
($1 = 0.742 Euros)