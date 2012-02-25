PARIS Feb 25 French fashion brand Yves
Saint Laurent has appointed Hedi Slimane, ex-head of design at
Dior menswear, as its new creative director, French newswire
Agence France Presse reported on Saturday.
Both parties have signed a contract and the move is due to
be announced during Paris fashion week, which starts on Tuesday,
AFP said, citing sources close to the matter.
Nobody was available for comment at Yves Saint Laurent while
a spokesman for the brand's parent, French luxury and retail
group PPR, declined to comment.
Sales at Yves Saint Laurent have rebounded strongly in
recent years, helping the brand's operating profit swell more
than fourfold in 2011 to 41 million euros on revenue of 353
million euros.
Slimane, 43, was designer at Christian Dior menswear from
2001-7, making a name for himself with skinny cuts. In recent
years he has devoted time to photography, publishing a
retrospective book last year called "Anthology of a Decade".
If the move is confirmed, Slimane would replace Stefano
Pilati who was rumoured late last year to be planning to part
ways with the brand. In September, YSL issued a statement
denying Pilati was leaving, reacting to speculation he could be
replaced by Raf Simons, designer at Jil Sander.
Jil Sander said on Thursday that Belgian Simons would leave
the fashion house at the end of February. On Friday, the brand's
German eponymous founder confirmed that she was returning to the
label she created 40 years ago.
The news reignited speculation that Simons could be on his
way to joining France's Christian Dior, which has yet
to announce a replacement for John Galliano more than a year
after his departure. Dior parent LVMH on Thursday
declined to comment about a possible announcement regarding
Galliano's replacement.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Catherine Bremer)