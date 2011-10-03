(Fixes typo in hotel name in paragraph 3)
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS Oct 3 Yves Saint Laurent offered a
superbly tailored but tempered collection for spring-summer 2012
on Monday, with designer Stefano Pilati drawing on the past of
the famous luxury label without providing any jaw-dropping
standouts.
Mint and forest greens, greys and whites were the palette,
with trapeze coats, cigarette pants and backless silk tops
providing a nod to the 1960s and 70s, the heyday of Saint
Laurent.
But the collection was restrained, as a counterpoint to the
venue. Inside the opulent Hotel Salomon de Rothschild, models
walked a circuitous catwalk that wove through six individual
rooms, heavy crystal chandeliers and painted ceilings of angels
and cherubs overhead.
The crowd included Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, French
actress Isabelle Huppert, and Mexican actress Salma Hayek, who
is married to Francois-Henri Pinault, chief executive and
chairman of the PPR Group which owns the luxury label.
With insecurity the sentiment du jour, it might be best to
show restraint. As the line notes for the show cryptically
state, Pilati "forges ahead of the dull obscurities of the
moment with a crystalline vision for Yves Saint Laurent".
LADYLIKE
Whether Yves Saint Laurent considers the global economic
malaise to be dull or obscure was unclear. But the Italian
Pilati showed none of the over-the-top exuberance seen in the
recent shows in Milan, where bold primary colours, fringe,
sparkle and shimmer seemed to shout "ciao!" to the euro-zone
crisis and general sentiment of gloom.
A mint-green swing coat ending at mid-thigh and overlaid
with black tulle detailing jumpstarted the show and set the tone
for ladylike looks that could have adorned a young Audrey
Hepburn.
Skirts flared at the knee and pure white suits for ladies
that lunch got a jolt of understated luxury with jacquard
fabric.
The YSL signature ruffle at the wrist was in full force,
with ruffles cascading down the sides of party dresses cut above
the knee.
Pilati played with volume, with oversized, airy tops
billowing around the sinewy models and lightweight pants sewn
from printed silks that evoked Marrakech.
But the collection turned more assertive, as Pilati showed
1970s-inspired silk tops with fully exposed backs and a flowing
black pantsuit evoking Studio 54 at its peak.
The voracious appetite of buyers in emerging markets, and
tourists in Europe, has buoyed the luxury goods industry and
helped it to continue to grow despite overall challenges in the
retail industry, where shoppers and buyers alike have cut back
on spending.
Luxury brands Hermes , Lanvin, and Louis Vuitton
have said the downturn has had no impact on sales.
PPR is due to publish third-quarter sales figures
later this month.
The luxury goods company categorically denied rumours last
week that Pilati would be replaced by Raf Simons, currently
designing for Jil Sander.
PPR's stable of brands include Gucci, Alexander McQueen,
Balenciaga and Stella McCartney, who showed a girly, breezy
collection earlier on Monday .
