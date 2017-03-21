PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, March 21 A French prosecutor has opened an investigation into Fiat Chrysler over allegations that the carmaker cheated in diesel emission tests, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
"I can confirm that a judicial investigation has been opened into aggravated cheating," the source said. (Reporting by Chine Labbe and Laurence Frost; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 California legislators on Thursday tightened rules requiring Volkswagen AG to spend a portion of clean car infrastructure funds in disadvantaged communities, passing a bill as part of a budget package agreed with Governor Jerry Brown.
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)