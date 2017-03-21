PARIS, March 21 A French prosecutor has opened an investigation into Fiat Chrysler over allegations that the carmaker cheated in diesel emission tests, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that a judicial investigation has been opened into aggravated cheating," the source said. (Reporting by Chine Labbe and Laurence Frost; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)