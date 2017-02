PARIS Nov 2 French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Wednesday urged the nation's banks to show restraint in paying out dividends to shareholders and called for any bonuses based on 2011 results to be "significantly lower".

Fillon, speaking after a meeting with leading French banks, also said the lenders confirmed that they would not need any state capital injections as they bolster their core Tier 1 capital ratio to the 9 percent target called for in the European Union's plan to tackle the sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting By Christian Plumb)