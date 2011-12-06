PARIS Dec 6 Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Tuesday that France would not take any further austerity measures based on estimates of next year's growth but it stood willing to do so if economic growth early next year came in below forecast.

"If other measures need to be taken, the French government will take them," Fillon said in an interview on France 2 television. "But we won't take them based just on growth forecasts."

"If other adjustments are necessary, that will be based on the reality of growth in 2012 -- when we know the figures for the first quarter, the figures for the second quarter -- as we did this year."

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)