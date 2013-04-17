PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, April 17 France's government aims to balance its public finances by 2017 in structural terms, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told Le Monde newspaper on Wednesday.
"We are not giving up on anything," Moscovici said in an interview published shortly before the government was due to publish budget targets for the next few years.
"The government target is still to return to structural balance by 2017, secure the strongest possible economic growth and turn around the jobless trend from the end of 2013."
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds details)
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data