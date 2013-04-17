PARIS, April 17 France's government aims to balance its public finances by 2017 in structural terms, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told Le Monde newspaper on Wednesday.

"We are not giving up on anything," Moscovici said in an interview published shortly before the government was due to publish budget targets for the next few years.

"The government target is still to return to structural balance by 2017, secure the strongest possible economic growth and turn around the jobless trend from the end of 2013."