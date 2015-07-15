PARIS, July 15 Two fires at a petrochemical facility near Marseille airport on Tuesday were almost certainly started deliberately, French authorities said on Wednesday.

"We are treating this as arson," Aix-en-Provence prosecutor Dominique Moyal said, ruling out an accident and confirming the suspicions voiced by officials over the fires which came as France celebrated its Bastille Day national holiday.

She said police had found material that could have been made into an incendiary device near the tanks containing oil products and whose explosion triggered a vast smoke plume in the sky over France's second-largest city.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said earlier in the day that the investigation showed criminal intent, but that no motive had yet been established.

Tuesday's fires were at a petrochemical cluster where U.S.-group LyondellBasell employ around 1,000 permanent staff and around the same number of contractors in the facility located in the town of Berre-l'Etang.

France is on top security alert after an incident last month in which a suspected Islamist beheaded his boss and tried to blow up a U.S-owned industrial gas plant in the suburbs of Lyon. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus and Andrew Roche)