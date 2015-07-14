BRIEF-Chengdu Eoptolink to set up U.S. unit Eoptolink Technology USA
* Says it plans to set up U.S. unit Eoptolink Technology USA Inc
PARIS, July 14 Criminal intent is suspected in two fires at a LyondellBasell industries facility near Marseilles airport on Tuesday, a source close to the French government said.
"The simultaneous explosion of the tanks, which are spaced about 500 metres (yards) from each other, is not the result of a technical accident", the source said.
"The thesis of criminal intent is clearly being considered," the source added.
Firemen were still trying to extinguish one of the fires which triggered a vast smoke plume in the sky of France's second largest city, a Reuters witness reported.
Earlier, the Bouches-du-Rhône department said in a statement the smoke did not pose immediate health risks. Air traffic at Marseilles Provence airport was unaffected, it said. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Matthias Blamont)
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Toshiba Corp has informed its main lenders it is planning for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to file for bankruptcy on March 31, people briefed on the matter said on Friday.