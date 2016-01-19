UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 19 Around 60 firemen were fighting a fire in the roof of the luxury Ritz Paris hotel in Place Vendome, central Paris, on Tuesday, officials said.
A spokesman for the Paris fire authorities said there were no casualties. The Ritz Paris was due to re-open this year after more than three years of renovation work.
"The main aim is to stop the fire from spreading, a fire service spokesman said.
The former home of fashion designer Coco Chanel and author Marcel Proust - and a favourite drinking hole of American writer Ernest Hemingway - the Ritz Paris was last renovated over a decade beginning in 1979 after its purchase by tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed. (Reporting by Myriam Rivet and John Irish; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.