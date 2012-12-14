BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
PARIS Dec 14 Fitch Ratings stuck by its triple-A rating on France in a much-awaited review on Friday but warned that an expected peak in debt of 94 percent of GDP in 2014 was "at the limit" for a country with a top-notch credit grade.
Fitch is the only agency to retain a AAA rating on the euro zone's second-largest economy. It maintained its negative outlook, saying that indicated a slightly greater than 50 percent chance of a downgrade in future.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.