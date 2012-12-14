PARIS Dec 14 Fitch Ratings stuck by its triple-A rating on France in a much-awaited review on Friday but warned that an expected peak in debt of 94 percent of GDP in 2014 was "at the limit" for a country with a top-notch credit grade.

Fitch is the only agency to retain a AAA rating on the euro zone's second-largest economy. It maintained its negative outlook, saying that indicated a slightly greater than 50 percent chance of a downgrade in future.