TORONTO Dec 8 An Air France flight was diverted to Montreal after an anonymous threat but has resumed its route to Paris after a security check determined the threat was unfounded.

Air France tweeted that its Flight 83 from San Francisco was back enroute to Paris after a brief stop in Montreal where a "full security search" confirmed a "false alert" following an anonymous threat. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)