UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS Oct 11 An Air France-KLM flight from Paris to New York was forced to turn back to Charles de Gaulle airport due to a "minor technical problem" with the plane's windshield, a spokesman for the airline said on Thursday.
The 261 passengers on flight AF010 landed safely and are due to fly out again at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on another Airbus A340, he added.
"The plane turned back for a minor technical problem," he said. "It would have been able to continue to the United States in a secure way but we preferred to make the minor repairs in Paris." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Michael Roddy)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders