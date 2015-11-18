LOS ANGELES Nov 17 Two Air France flights en
route to Paris from the United States were diverted on Tuesday
because of security issues, the Federal Aviation Administration
said.
An Airbus A-380 that departed from Los Angeles landed in
Salt Lake City, where passengers and crew were being deplaned
and transferred to the terminal, an FAA spokesman said.
A separate flight that left Dulles International Airport
outside Washington was diverted to Halifax International Airport
in Nova Scotia also because of an unspecified security concern,
the FAA said.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, Writing by Steve Gorman;
Editing by Ken Wills)