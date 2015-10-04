NICE Oct 4 Flooding caused by torrential rain in the Alpes-Maritimes region in southeast France caused at least 12 deaths, the French president's office said on Sunday.

The downpour hit the region, which lies on the Mediterranean coast and borders Italy, on Saturday evening.

Local authorities said the flooding led to the closure of the A8 motorway and the train station in the resort town of Cannes. In Nice, a soccer match in the French first division was abandoned midway due to the rain.