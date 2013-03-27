* French foie gras trade surplus shrunk in 2012-producers

* Imports continued to rise, doubled over 10 years

* Exports mainly hit as key client Spain's economy weakens

* Output to fall due high grain-based feed, welfare costs

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, March 27 France, the world's largest foie gras maker is facing increasing competition from cheaper eastern European imports on its own soil, while losing ground on exports due to persistent economic gloom in its key markets, producers said on Wednesday.

Foie gras makers' committee CIFOG said France's trade surplus for the delicacy had shrunk by more than 2 million euros to 39 million euros last year, mainly due to a further fall in exports to its top client Spain, struggling with a deep economic crisis. It also faced higher imports from key competitors Hungary and Bulgaria.

"The surplus remains good but exports continue to suffer, mainly from the economic crisis in our top market, Spain," Marie-Pierre Pe, head of the committee, told a news conference.

CIFOG did not give detailed estimates in value but a graphic showed imports doubled over the past 10 years, at a higher pace than exports which had been hit by the Spanish crisis in 2011.

Production of foie gras, a pate made from the fatty liver of a goose or duck that usually has been force-fed, has long been criticised by animal activists, who call it cruel. It was banned in California last year.

To boost exports, producers intend to launch promotion campaigns in Britain, Switzerland and Germany and will focus its export efforts on China, Russia, Brazil, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States, notably to lift California's ban.

But the committee warned that French foie gras output would likely fall 2 percent this year, after a similar fall in 2012, due to higher production costs, linked to a surge in the price of grains, mainly corn, used to feed ducks and welfare rules.

These costs would eventually need to be passed on to consumers, they said, calling on retailers to accept a rise of around 8 percent in the price paid to producers.

"It's vital for the industry that this 8 percent be accepted and for consumers it's nearly painless for people who buy it only once a year," CIFOG chairman Xavier Gaudio said.

French households spend an average of 31 euros per year on the luxury dish. (Editing by Keiron Henderson)