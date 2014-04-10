PARIS, April 10 French food makers need to pass on rising costs to avert a wave of company closures and job cuts, a lobby representing France's largest industry said on Thursday.

Sector sales rose by just 0.6 percent last year to 160.5 billion euros ($222 billion) but fell 2.2 percent in volume, industry group ANIA said.

More than 300 companies closed, up 6.5 percent from the previous year, it said.

"It is urgent to take action, if the price war continues we will see a restart in restructuring plans," said Jean-Philippe Girard, chairman of ANIA which represents 13,500 companies and 493,000 jobs.

He declined to give forecasts for 2014 but said ANIA had identified some 1,000 jobs threatened in the first quarter and estimated losses could top 5,000 this year if the trend continues, a level similar to last year.

The number of jobless in France hit a record in February with unemployment rate currently above 10 percent.

Over the past 10 years the food making sector has shed some 40,000 jobs, ANIA estimates.

ANIA, which is due to discuss these issues with French President Francois Hollande next week, also warned that the industry's trade surplus, the second largest in France after aerospace, was shrinking.

It stood at 8.5 billion euros last year, down 7 percent, mainly due to a near 4 percent rise in imports while exports remained sluggish, Girard said.

Excluding beverages, such as wine or champagne, the trade balance for the food industry, which processes more than two-thirds of the country's agricultural output, showed a loss of more than 2 billion euros, he said.

France exports 30 percent of its products outside the European Union but these markets account for 70 percent of its trade surplus.

Dairy makers said earlier this year they expected strong Asian demand to push milk prices in France to record levels in 2014, further squeezing their margins as price-warring retailers resist passing higher costs on to consumers.

ANIA forecasts a rise of 5 to 7 percent in investments in the sector this year after falling last year.

"The good news is investment," Girard said. "Let's hope it will bear fruit in the short term."

($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)