BLANQUEFORT, France May 24 U.S. car maker Ford
will retain 1,000 jobs at a plant in southwest France
after striking a deal on Friday with local authorities to share
the burden of new investments needed to keep the factory
operating.
Under the deal, Ford is to invest 125 million euros ($162
million) and local authorities 12.5 million to produce a
next-generation gearbox for compact cars in Europe, in exchange
for guarantees to retain workers for five years.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, known for having
berated French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen in public
over its plans to cut 8,000 staff, hailed the deal and said he
would make sure it was enforced to the letter.
The plant in Blanquefort, near Bordeaux, currently employs
about 1,200 workers, only 300 of whom are actively employed. The
remainder of the workers receive a pay cheque and come to work
but have no activity in the plant.
Previously, the factory produced components for old-model
Ford cars in the United States, but it has been reducing its
production for years as the cars were junked. Its work force has
shrunk from a high of 3,000 in the 1970s.
Ford sold the plant in 2009 to German investment company HZ
Holding, which intended to use it to build windmill parts. That
deal fell apart when HZ Holding's industrial partner pulled out,
and Ford bought its factory back in early 2011.