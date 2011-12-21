PARIS Dec 21 Parisians have a new, very
affordable way of getting around the French capital as of this
week - free "tuk-tuk" taxis.
Entrepreneur Kheir Mazri has launched a new service using 24
tuk-tuks, the motorbike-powered carriages common in much of
Asia, that will do the rounds of the city seven days a week,
with 150 stations on fixed routes where people can hop aboard.
"We started two days ago. People couldn't believe their eyes
at first," Mazri said. "We're testing it in Paris first and if
it works we will expand nationally, and maybe internationally,"
he told Reuters.
He makes money by selling advertising space on the sides of
the electric tuk-tuks, imported from China.
Price is not the only sales pitch for what Mazri proudly
describes as his "low-cost" enterprise.
Traditionally, taxi drivers discourage passengers from
eating or drinking in the vehicle. But Mazri plans to sell tea,
pastries and popcorn on his fleet, which follow the routes taken
by 14 Paris bus lines, at 50 euro cents a pop.
He has no plans to compete directly with conventional taxis
by allowing passengers to request destinations.
One hiccup - rain - has led to a temporary suspension of the
service until after the coming Christmas weekend, he said.
The tuk-tuks have been taken off the roads while roofing is
added so that clients can enjoy the trip without getting soaked.
(Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Andrew Roche)