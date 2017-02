PARIS Feb 6 France's proposed 0.1 percent financial transactions tax on share trading will only apply to trades in equity of companies with a capitalisation of more than 1 billion euros, according to a draft of the legislation obtained by BFM Business.

The document, published on BFM's web site, also showed that the tax rate on naked Credit Default Swaps on sovereign debt would be 0.01 percent of the notional value of the contract. (Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Daniel Flynn)