* Finance minister says measure to cost France over 300 mln
eur
* Total, Carrefour, fuel distributors to contribute
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Aug 28 The French government and energy
industry have agreed to cut fuel prices by up to 6 euro cents
per litre for three months to help drivers hit by a recent
increase in prices, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on
Tuesday.
He said the burden of the "extremely substantial" cut would
be shared equally between the French state, oil companies and
supermarket chains such as Carrefour, with each
contributing 3 euro cents per litre.
"This means it will cost 1.50 euro less to put 25 litres in
the fuel tank. It's a substantial amount, especially for people
with low revenues or who have to drive a lot," Moscovici told a
news conference after talks with industry representatives.
The decision, which will take effect in the next 24 hours,
will cost the state at least 300 million euros ($375 million) in
lost tax revenues for the period, he said.
"It's a very unintelligent measure. The government did
rather well in its negotiations with the oil industry. But it's
still a big expense for the government with a marginal impact
for drivers," Jean Sivardiere, head of the FNAUT consumer
association, told Reuters.
"It also sends a terrible signal to the French. It's like
telling them 'don't worry, the government is taking care of you'
while it should say 'oil prices will continue to rise, so change
your habits'," Sivardiere added.
Taxes make up about half of the price drivers pay at the
pump in France. Based on last week's average pump prices, a 6
cent per litre cut would amount to a total 3.6 percent price cut
for unleaded fuel and 4.1 percent for gasoil, the most common
car fuel in France.
According to the UFIP oil industry lobby, a one euro cent
per litre cut in fuel tax costs the state 125 million euros per
quarter.
Total supply and marketing chief Philippe Boisseau
said the oil company would cut fuel prices in France by 2 euro
cents per litre and 3 cents at motorway fuel stations.
Boisseau said he did not have an estimate ready for the
discount's overall cost for the oil major.
"The measure is limited in time. During this time we won't
make any money so it can't last longer," he added.
With dwindling purchasing power frequently ranked in polls
as a top concern for the French, President Francois Hollande
pledged before his election in May to freeze surging retail fuel
prices for three months.
When he took office Hollande found that immediate action was
not warranted due to easing prices, although a recent increase
has since forced Moscovici to act on the pledge.
Moscovici said the price cut would be reviewed at the end of
the three months.
In 2011, the main TICPE fuel tax brought in some 14 billion
euros in revenue to the French government, which is struggling
to cut its deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product next
year from 4.5 percent in 2012 despite a stagnating economy.