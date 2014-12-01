* ERAFP to lift equity investments to 40 pct by 2020

PARIS Dec 1 France will allow its public sector workers' pension fund to invest a further 5.5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in equities as part of a push to help finance companies, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday.

The ERAFP fund, which complements benefits from state workers' primary state pensions, will be allowed to invest up to 40 percent of its portfolio in shares by 2020, up from 25 percent currently.

"We plan on going even further by mobilising workers savings," Sapin told journalists after a meeting about how to make Paris a more important international financial centre.

The ERAFP fund, which was created in 2005 and has 4.5 million beneficiaries, had assets of 20.3 billion euros under management as of the end of October.

Under changes to the rules, its equity investments in non-EU shares would be capped at 30 percent. It would also be allowed to invest 500 million euros in unlisted debt instruments.

The government has made a priority out of increasing financing available to companies, which it hopes will spur investment and help put the euro zone's second-biggest economy back on the track to recovery.

Business leaders say what they need most is that their tax burden is eased. As Sapin held a news conference, chiefs of small and mid-sized companies vented their frustration over high taxes with a protest outside the finance ministry. ($1 = 0.8012 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)