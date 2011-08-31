PARIS Aug 31 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday he wanted to see concrete commitments at a G20 summit in November on a plan to get the world economy back to healthy growth.

"What we want at Cannes is for the G20 to agree on a plan of action for growth, including precise and concrete commitments from the main economies," Sarkozy said during an opening speech for an annual conference of French ambassadors.

"Our first objective is to consolidate the recovery of the global economy. Growth is indispensable to create jobs, get billions of human beings out of poverty and reduce deficits and debts," said Sarkozy, whose G20 stewardship will end at the summit in the Riviera resort of Cannes. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)